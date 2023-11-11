Previous
1111-F5127 by borof
Photo 2141

1111-F5127

Lunch break on a rainy day trip.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

borof

borof
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 19th, 2023  
