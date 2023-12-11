Previous
Next
1211-F6056V by borof
Photo 2171

1211-F6056V

In the higher places the snow is still there, but the view is not the best.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Captured the cold feeling really well.
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise