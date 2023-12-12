Previous
1212-F6057V by borof
Photo 2172

1212-F6057V

Pair of caryatids. In the city centre, the roads are already dry thanks to the sunshine.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot
December 14th, 2023  
