1214-F6086 by borof
Photo 2174

1214-F6086

The golden gate to Esztergom's main square is open for the Christmas market. The inscription on the top of the gate reads.
With love from Esztergom.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
