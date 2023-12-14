Sign up
Previous
Photo 2174
1214-F6086
The golden gate to Esztergom's main square is open for the Christmas market. The inscription on the top of the gate reads.
With love from Esztergom.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2174
photos
33
followers
33
following
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
14th December 2023 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
