Previous
Next
1215-F6144V by borof
Photo 2175

1215-F6144V

Urban waterfall.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Looking so abstract
December 20th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Well spotted.
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise