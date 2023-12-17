Previous
1217-F6268 by borof
Photo 2177

1217-F6268

At a tram stop in the evening.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Does it bring luck to kiss Janos? :D :D :D
Very nice composition
December 20th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Some nice winter colours.
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise