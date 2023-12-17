Sign up
Photo 2177
1217-F6268
At a tram stop in the evening.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
17th December 2023 5:35pm
moni kozi
Does it bring luck to kiss Janos? :D :D :D
Very nice composition
December 20th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Some nice winter colours.
December 20th, 2023
