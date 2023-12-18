Previous
1218-F6269V by borof
1218-F6269V

Hey guys, save some space for me.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

borof

ace
borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
winghong_ho
Well spot and great capture.
December 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Looks like a union meeting. Great capture.
December 24th, 2023  
