Photo 2178
1218-F6269V
Hey guys, save some space for me.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
winghong_ho
Well spot and great capture.
December 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Looks like a union meeting. Great capture.
December 24th, 2023
