1222-F6328 by borof
Photo 2182

1222-F6328

In just a few days, the Danube's water level rose by several metres and trees on the banks were submerged.
(ICM technique)
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
