1223-F6373 by borof
Photo 2183

1223-F6373

Booths have been set up in the main square of Esztergom, where you can listen to various Christmas songs at the touch of a button. This is a selection of carols in English.
23rd December 2023

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
