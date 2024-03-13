Sign up
Photo 2264
0313-P-056
The city of Marvao is completely surrounded by walls. It is one of the most beautiful and best preserved fortified settlements in Portugal.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Tags
in
,
portugal
