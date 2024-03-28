Sign up
Photo 2279
0328-P-654
Happy graduate students in Coimbra. On the banks of the river Mondego, Coimbra is famous for its University, the oldest in Portugal and one of the oldest in Europe, which over time has shaped its image to become "the city of students".
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
in
portugal
