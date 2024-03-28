Previous
0328-P-654 by borof
0328-P-654

Happy graduate students in Coimbra. On the banks of the river Mondego, Coimbra is famous for its University, the oldest in Portugal and one of the oldest in Europe, which over time has shaped its image to become "the city of students".
borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
