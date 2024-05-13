Previous
Next
0513-F4988 by borof
Photo 2325

0513-F4988

The entrance to a restaurant. A black sign in the courtyard reads "Lunch upstairs". I didn't have the courage to go up.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise