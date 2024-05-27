Previous
0527-F5274 by borof
The Esztergom Town Hall is being renovated. Workers have removed the top of the tower and are taking it to a workshop for repairs.
borof

I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Taffy ace
That will be fascinating to watch over time!
June 12th, 2024  
