Previous
0530-F5297 by borof
Photo 2342

0530-F5297

Dinner sharing.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great capture with the motion blur.
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise