0615-F5548M by borof
Photo 2358

0615-F5548M

Neighbours.
In Gödöllő in 1867, at the same time as the railway line and station were opened, a modest timber-framed royal waiting hall with a Tyrolean effect was built, loosely fitting the contemporary reception building, to serve the court train directly. The first pavilion was demolished less than a decade and a half later and replaced in 1882 by a magnificent, elegant neo-Renaissance building, much more massive and ornate than its predecessor.The renovation of both buildings was completed in 2021 with the reception building completely reimagined and restored in a modern style, while the Royal waiting room was renovated according to the 1882 plans. This makes it stand out from its neighbouring reception building.
borof

