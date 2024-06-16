Sign up
Photo 2359
0616-F5553V
On summer weekends, the lower Danube embankment is closed to car traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists are the only ones who can use it. After a heavy overnight rainfall, there is very little space left for them.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
1
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
4
2
1
365
X-S10
16th June 2024 9:28am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice reflections
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome
June 23rd, 2024
365 Project
close