0616-F5553V by borof
Photo 2359

On summer weekends, the lower Danube embankment is closed to car traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists are the only ones who can use it. After a heavy overnight rainfall, there is very little space left for them.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice reflections
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome
June 23rd, 2024  
