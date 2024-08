0714-F6466

The central campus of the Corvinus University of Budapest, the former Main Fire Station designed by Miklós Ybl, was built between 1870 and 1874 on a narrow one-hectare site. The walls had to be built on a massive concrete foundation due to the loose soil of the nearby Danube bank. Granite and marble were used in the construction, and the lobby was covered with a glass roof. The picture shows the rear façade.