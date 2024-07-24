0724-F6561

To celebrate Budapest's 150th birthday, a number of great events were organised in the city. One of them is the open-air exhibition "The Budapester". Since 1925, The New Yorker has been one of the Big Apple's favourite weekly magazines on public life, politics, literature, criticism and economics, and its cover and illustrations have become iconic over the past almost 100 years, and now The Budapester project is a tribute to this!

After Naples, Milan, Tokyo, Brussels, Beijing, Paris, Montreal and Barcelona, the Budapester project now captures the urban experience of Budapesters in 151 illustrations that recreate the unmistakable covers of The New Yorker. The City Hall Park is the setting for The Budapester's illustrations, which trace the capital's major events from 1873 to the present day.

Three events are captured in this illustration. In 1883, the first ropeway, the Central Railway Station, was opened, and in the same year, on the centenary of the invention of the balloon, Austrian balloonist Viktor Silberer arrived in Budapest and took many celebrities on a demonstration flight in his balloon, Vindobona.

