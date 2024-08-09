Previous
0809-F6876 by borof
Photo 2413

0809-F6876

The Ministry of Agriculture building, built in 1887, is being renovated. The exterior will be restored to its original appearance, while the interior will be converted into a modern office building.
9th August 2024

borof

