0816-F6992

Edelény L'Huillier-Coburg Castle,

The builder, Jean-François L'Huillier, was born in 1668 in Rambergvilles in the Duchy of Lotharingia, in what is now France, to a local noble family. He had a military career in the army of the Habsburgs, who held the title of German-Roman Emperor and King of Hungary, and was among those who recaptured Buda Castle in 1686. The castle is now in the state's care and functions as a museum.