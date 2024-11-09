Previous
Next
1109-F8675 by borof
Photo 2445

1109-F8675

Autumn in the forest.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact