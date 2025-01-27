Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2461
0127-F9651
Man at work
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2465
photos
33
followers
34
following
675% complete
View this month »
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
27th January 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice find and capture
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close