0203-F9681

It was on New Year's Eve 1967 that the Hotel Budapest was first visited by guests. One of the biggest socialist real estate development prestige projects of the time in the capital city, the hotel was designed by Ybl Miklós Ybl Prize-winning architect György Szrogh.

The thirty-metre diameter concrete cylinder was raised from level to level to the highest roof terrace using the most modern sliding-slide technique of the time. The 150 construction workers working on the hostel, also known as the 'Colosseum', produced 1.5 metres of reinforced concrete a day. The total cost of the project was 90 million forints, a very high sum at the time. Although the socialist construction industry took great pride in the curiosity of the "skyrocketing" concrete structure, time has proven that cylindrical concrete buildings are a dead end of architecture - which is why ours was and remains a rarity in the world.

It was closed a year ago and the debate has been going on ever since, whether to demolish it or renovate it.

