0421-F0713 by borof
0421-F0713

The Bartók Theatre in Dunaújváros. Built in 1953 based on the designs of Ferenc Baranyai. Its style is socialist-realist
borof

LManning (Laura)
Very interesting architecture.
July 10th, 2025  
