Previous
0711-Collage by borof
Photo 2487

0711-Collage

I shot the B&W images on film in 1964 and scanned them now, and the colour images 60 years later in 2024 with a digital camera.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great visual of time moving forward
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact