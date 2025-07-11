Sign up
Photo 2487
0711-Collage
I shot the B&W images on film in 1964 and scanned them now, and the colour images 60 years later in 2024 with a digital camera.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great visual of time moving forward
July 11th, 2025
