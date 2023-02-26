Previous
The medium is the message by bournesnapper
57 / 365

The medium is the message

The 'Get pushed' challenge @dkbarnett set for me this week: a light painting, for which (as she adds) there are many different techniques.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
Andreas ace
This has definitely been out of my comfort zone and given me a great deal to think about - exactly what the 'Get pushed' challenge is meant to achieve.
So thank you @dkbarnett. My response has taken me out of the box. All elements of this image have been created and processed in Photoshop layers, including the text which has been revealed (lit up) with the Dodge Tool.
It's a light painting, Jim, but not as we know it. Think Marshall McLuhan.
February 26th, 2023  
