Schnäppchen! by bournesnapper
60 / 365

Schnäppchen!

Someone has cleared out their loft, and that's your opportunity at the local charity shop. Go for it!
1st March 2023

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
Suzanne
Great selection of books and I like the rflections
March 1st, 2023  
Boxplayer
Some interesting ones there.
March 1st, 2023  
