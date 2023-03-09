Sign up
68 / 365
Coming round again
The London Eye, or the Millennium Wheel, is a ferris wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames in the centre of London. With its 32 passenger capsules it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United Kingdom.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
london
,
wheel
,
thames
,
pod
,
london eye
,
observation
,
millennium wheel
