Coming round again by bournesnapper
68 / 365

Coming round again

The London Eye, or the Millennium Wheel, is a ferris wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames in the centre of London. With its 32 passenger capsules it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United Kingdom.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Andreas

@bournesnapper
