Previous
Next
70 / 365
The Voice Actor
For this week's Get pushed challenge Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
asked me to make a portrait — either candid or formal, self-portrait or of someone else.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Andreas
ace
@bournesnapper
Tags
self-portrait
b&w
portrait
black and white
abstract
concept
get-pushed-553
Andreas
ace
@mcsiegle
If there is one photographic portrait better known than any other it probably is 'The Photojournalist' by Andreas Feininger, the masterpiece in a substantial group of extreme close-ups showing professionals at work and in sport. He did not intend to make pictures of recognisable individuals. Instead he showed how the external appearence of a person can become dehumanised when it is visually merged with the tools of their trade. Dramatised and abstracted into an image of an occupation, such subjects may then look like creatures from another world - fantastic, monstrous, and grotesque - as Feininger himself conceded.
Hence my self-portrait as 'The Voice Actor'. Thank you for your challenge, Mary.
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 11th, 2023
