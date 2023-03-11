Previous
Next
The Voice Actor by bournesnapper
70 / 365

The Voice Actor

For this week's Get pushed challenge Mary Siegle @mcsiegle asked me to make a portrait — either candid or formal, self-portrait or of someone else.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andreas ace
@mcsiegle
If there is one photographic portrait better known than any other it probably is 'The Photojournalist' by Andreas Feininger, the masterpiece in a substantial group of extreme close-ups showing professionals at work and in sport. He did not intend to make pictures of recognisable individuals. Instead he showed how the external appearence of a person can become dehumanised when it is visually merged with the tools of their trade. Dramatised and abstracted into an image of an occupation, such subjects may then look like creatures from another world - fantastic, monstrous, and grotesque - as Feininger himself conceded.
Hence my self-portrait as 'The Voice Actor'. Thank you for your challenge, Mary.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
March 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise