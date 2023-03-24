For this week's Get pushed challenge Annie D @annied asked me to make a high key image, which has turned out to be an abstract.
What you see is a row of windows. The camera is angled in such a way that the actual windows are obscured by their recesses. Although the light, interior and exterior, is allowed to play across the wall, the verticals have been topped and tailed, removing reliable spatial clues and questioning the two/three-dimensional reality. Well, that's one way of looking at it. Or it's some pretty stripes.
Thank you for this challenge, Annie. This is my high key image, with everything on the rh side of the histogram.