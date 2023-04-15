Potter

For this week's 'Get pushed' challenge FBailey asked me to show "a Potter portrait or if that's too easy, Potter in motion".

We have a problem there. Potter is a bit precious. This is her "Are you talking to me?!" face. She doesn't like to get her feet wet (see Jan 13) and she is not keen on physical exercise - no balls, no sticks, and no other silly games unless this involves chasing pheasants. But she was gracious enough to agree to a portrait.

