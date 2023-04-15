Previous
Potter by bournesnapper
For this week's 'Get pushed' challenge FBailey asked me to show "a Potter portrait or if that's too easy, Potter in motion".
We have a problem there. Potter is a bit precious. This is her "Are you talking to me?!" face. She doesn't like to get her feet wet (see Jan 13) and she is not keen on physical exercise - no balls, no sticks, and no other silly games unless this involves chasing pheasants. But she was gracious enough to agree to a portrait.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
After years of family snapshots I returned to a more adventurous side of photography and in 2009 joined the Royal Photographic Society. I achieved a...
Andreas ace
@fbailey
Thank you for this challenge, Felicity. I suspect we'll see her again throughout the year.
April 15th, 2023  
