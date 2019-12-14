Some of the installations at Forest Uprising - the finale event for Waltham Forest's year as London Borough of Culture.
Was rather surprised to find myself summoned for jury service for the third time. Wrote out the Christmas cards for sending abroad then before breakfast cycled off to the post office to get them into the post. Cycled back via the market in the park, buying huge jam doughnuts. A bitter west wind as I cycled back.
Toast for breakfast and did some online Christmas shopping. Got ready for my volunteering shift - due to be perishing so kitted myself out in a thermal base layer, fleece, windproof shell, outer fleece jacket and waterproof plus a hat and ear warmers and big thick gloves.
Got the Overground to Leyton then a short walk to the cricket ground for Forest Uprising. Lots of light installations and audio visual stuff around the theme of growth and nurturing. Plus a stage. Bit muddy so tried to keep to the laid out paths.
Had a briefing we were given a tour round. Me and my two buddies had our first stop by the entrance. Welcoming visitors and handing out the Stay Another Day charity single flyers.
We got moved around regularly and had 2 tea breaks. We were by the stage for a bit and caught the Waltham Forest Youth Choir's performance with Tony Mortimer of Stay Another Day and then something else they did with Damon Albarn.
Then we were by the greenhouse for a bit handing out 'magic beans' aka broad bean seedlings. Got a couple of complaints as the artists in there pretending to be scientists weren't communicating with people asking them questions.
By second tea break it was already quite late so we got signed off. Got the 97 to Baker's Arms where I got off thinking a W15 was coming but it was only going to Walthamstow, So got the 357 to the Bell and then a 123.