Mince pies at the session

Haven't managed to get to this session for months, so decided to make an effort especially as Elena said she'd be there. One of the regulars had baked homemade mince pies.



Bit of a lie-in feeling quite despondent. Brunch of halloumi before heading to the session. Was quiet at first, but got better. Elena did turn up but quite late. Felt very rusty as haven't played for ages.



Got back to write the rest of our Christmas cards. Dave had been out and got me some Christmas presents from the E17 Designers Fair apparently. He made some shepherd's pie and we watched Lucy Worsley's programme about Christmas carols - particularly interesting as it featured people we know from the Rose and Crown as well as Irene S who we know from folkie things. Followed by His Dark Materials.



The foxes were around and fighting.



15 December 2019

St Paul's EC4