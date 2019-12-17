Previous
Christmas celebrations - the morning after by boxplayer
351 / 365

Christmas celebrations - the morning after

Somebody'd enjoyed a few bottles last night. Had been due to do a day of accessibility training today but had cancelled it as had the carol service at lunchtime. Very nice it was, if a bit hard standing for over an hour.

17 December 2019
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

