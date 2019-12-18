Crossing the road to Selfridges

Waiting at the pedestrian crossing.



Had planned on doing a bit of cleaning today but decided to go out and do some more Christmas shopping - would save me coming out at the weekend when it was bound to be bedlam.



Got to Oxford Circus and popped into John Lewis's basement for chocolates and biscuits for the VDBs. Wandered around aimlessly for a bit as there was so much choice.



Popped into Uniqlo - they've got an interesting line in Marimekko designs at the moment - and found a nice good value cashmere jumper for mum. Then onto M&S to get mum's nightie. They don't seem to do the traditional ones any more. There was one fairly straightforward long-sleeved design but had to ask at customer services as though the website said there were loads in stock, couldn't see any. Got my mum some thermal tops too.



Headed to the Wallace Collection for lunch - all very upmarket with waiter service and a rather overpriced minuscule quiche which was made more acceptable by some fries on the side.



Home via the post office to send off my sister's card - rather too late. Got back and cleaned the fridge. Dave arrived home with colleagues F and D so they came in for a couple of drinks before going on to the Palmerston.



