Finnish Church Christmas dinner

Mum had booked us in to the annual Finnish Christmas dinner at the Finnish church in Rotherhithe. Drove to mum's to pick her up, popping in to pick up her Christmas presents and so Dave could fix her lampshade.
Rather oddly, on the fairly easy drive to the Finnish church, my Google Maps satnav was playing up. The very yummy buffet was the usual spread of pickled herring, delicious gravadlax and Finnish vegetable casseroles. There was ham for the meat eaters too.
Ate far too much again - the gravadlax is always very moreish. Drove back, Dave trying out his phone holder and using the satnav.
Had found out this morning from the Radio Times that the first 2 episodes of Ken Burns' Country Music were expiring off iPlayer so we had a bit of a marathon session watching those before catching the last episode of His Dark Materials - that has been, bar the odd disappointment such as the bit where they find Billy Costa, excellent.