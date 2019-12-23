Previous
Advent calendar by boxplayer
Advent calendar

Our usual second advent calendar - the online advent calendar from Jacqui Lawson - always much fun. On a Cotswold village theme this year.

Having failed miserably to remember to post my sister's birthday card (for Boxing Day) when I sent off her Christmas card, had to pop into Maythers before work to buy a European stamp. But I did find a couple of interesting books as interesting extra presents for Dave - a book on classic London pubs and a 2020 almanac that I've had my eye on.

Was only me and Rachel in at work plus Jess in Sheffield and a relatively quiet one. I was on the inbox, but not much coming in. Still no joy with the cookie banners problem may just have to wait till the new year when people are back in.

Came home to wrap mum's presents. Dave made some pasta and we watched the first 2 episodes othe gritty new version of A Christmas Carol.

23 December 2019
Walthamstow E17
23 December 2019

Boxplayer

