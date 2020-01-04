Christmas at Kew

Our annual visit to the lights spectacular at Kew Gardens. I'd booked tickets before Christmas but had got there a bit late so the only nights still available were after new year.
A fairly chilled out day - watched Penguins of Madagascar with E before getting a bit of early supper ready and giving E instructions as to where everything was while we were out.
Got the tube to Kew Gardens and met T and C in the Tap on the Line - I got myself some rather tepid mulled wine. P hadn't arrived by the time we left but he met us in the queue.
Really good light show - seems to get better every year. Some old favourites like the choir of the holly bushes and the vaulted tunnel (in the photo) but they'd done a fantastic thing by the tree walkway. Curtains of lights were hung down from the top of the walkway with light balls on the ground underneath. The changing light patterns and soundtrack was beautiful. The finale by the fountain was good as always.
Bit of hoohaa on the tubes after with the Victoria line being suspended, so we got the overground back, changing at Gospel Oak for the Blackhorse Road road train. At least it wasn't as bad as that time when the tube and overground had been totally out and we'd had to make our way to Hammersmith by bus.