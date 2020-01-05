Brunch portrait

My mum joins us and E for a halloumi fry-up brunch.
Chilled afternoon - all migrated to the sitting room after and had tea and gingerbread and chocolates followed by mulled wine while lounging on the sofas. F popped in and chatted for a while. E admired my mum's Marimekko padded coat bargain from Uniqlo so my mum ordered it for her as an early birthday present.
Dave drove my mum home after and I made up a big pot of veg soup for supper and the week ahead. Watched the second episode of Doctor Who.
Before retiring, took all the decorations off the tree and from around the rooms and piled them up on the coffee table. Twelfth night woes.