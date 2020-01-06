Decorations

All the Christmas tree decorations on the coffee table awaiting wrapping up and putting away.



A bleak morning - first proper day back at work. Trying to get organised and got myself out of bed by 6.30 so I could get out in time to walk through the parks so that was nice. Good habit to get back into.



Was inspired by one of those newspaper articles about turning over a new leaf etc (last year this inspired me to start my, still ongoing, bullet journal) to get my MIT done. MIT = most important thing. And it worked very well - I focused on the thing that I probably would have avoided until it was too late to finish properly the same day. And finished it. Felt very good.



6 January 2020

Walthamstow E17