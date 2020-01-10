Three foxes

Rather amazingly all three of the foxes - the original cubs and the third mystery visitor- were lounging around in the garden. They seem tolerant of each other although there was a bit of scary fighting later.



Worked from home today which is why I caught this lot in the garden. The third one by the way is just visible by its ears poking out of the lavender bush.



Still trying to stay focused on getting the things on the list done. 12ish I cycled to the high street to take a quick peek in TKMaxx - found some pretty scented William Morris drawer liners and some Austrian chocolates to add to my mum's birthday present.



Heated up the soup quickly when I got back and ate it while getting back to work. My mum arrived at 4.30ish and amused herself in the kitchen while I finished working. Mum opened up her birthday presents - she was very taken with the Uniqlo / Marimekko shawl.



Walked to the chippie after to bring back fish and chips - had a good look at the 'wolf' moon - the first full moon of the year - trying to see evidence of the penumbral eclipse. Supposed to make the surface of the moon a bit darker, but I couldn't see anything out of the ordinary.



Back at home, we ate the fish and chips watching an episode of Father Ted, then while mum watched Eastenders, I made some tea and got the cake out and we watched a very entertaining Peter Rabbit.



10 January 2020

Walthamstow E17



