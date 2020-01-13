Previous
Next
Tree in St James's Park by boxplayer
13 / 365

Tree in St James's Park

10th anniversary - revisiting photo locations from 2010

Tree in a frozen St James's Park 2010 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2020-01-13

10 years ago, we'd had a bit of snow in London and the park were sprinkled with a white dusting of snow. But the tree really looks no different - though I'm sure it must be bigger.

Getting quite windy and blustery today - Storm Brendan or whoever it is - due in tomorrow. Met the new digital intern today - as she'd come down to do a day's training on the inbox.

Choir practice at lunchtime. A bit of flat admin too, confirming appointments for the gas engineer and electrician as my sister will be there tomorrow to let them in.

Very tired once home, so I had a veggie burger in pitta and Dave had the ever-so-slightly past their due date mussels. Watched Doctor Who on catch-up before retiring to bed to catch up with my 365 backlog.

13 January 2020
St James's Park SW1
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise