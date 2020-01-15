After the transfer

Having a celebratory glass of Cava after signing over the flat from my mum to me and my sisters.



Dave went off to work after too short a sleep. Bit of toast for breakfast then me and T got the bus to Crouch End to meet S and my mum for the appointment with the solicitor - the transfer and declaration of trust. Turns out he was a Greek Cypriot from Famagusta.



Got the bus to Crouch End after looking for champagne, and ended up at Banners for a huge Mexican breakfast - a huge pancake with spicy beans and dips. No champagne but we had a bottle of Cava.



Went to the flat after so S could decide what she wanted to take. Took longer than expected, and a lot of moving stuff around and wrapping things up in paper.



T and I went home to join B and Dave for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and an episode of Father Ted.



Crouch End N8