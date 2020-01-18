Late afternoon sky with contrail#

Rather wintry looking sky this afternoon.



A busy day at the flat all day with T and Dave, getting a bit fraught at times trying to decide what to do with everything. Also working out what odd jobs need doing.



No time to stop for food either - just had toast for breakfast and a bit of hot cross bun. Saw a couple of letting agents in the morning - all very costly. Then we were still fiddling around with stuff in cupboards when we realised time was ticking on and the tip was closing at 4.15.



Dave had to do several trips to the car parked round the corner. I went with him and was a good thing as the sat nav took us to a dead end and we had to double back to find what was quite a small tip, with a queue of cars to get in.



Back via a bit of slow service in Gail's to get some giant cheese straws to take away.

Finished up at the flat but then realised that the washing machine had been running for hours and hadn't stopped, We had to play with buttons and force a spin. Didn't have time to put the washing out as B was due back at home without keys and needed to go to Stansted for to pick up the laptop they'd left behind in America!



He was outside the house when we got there. But decided not to go to Stansted as hadn't been able to get through to them and didn't want to go and find them closed. So T an B packed - I put a bread on and made us, apart from Dave on Dry January, huge gins. Mine was almost a triple I think, and Dave made a big pot of tuna pasta, including some for C upstairs.

Watched The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society but I started feeling very tired and woozy so went to bed at 9 and left them to it.



