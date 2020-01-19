Cats' eyes

Watching from the Ikea curtains.



Up early so Dave could take T and B to the station, on their way to Gatwick. We decided to go to the flat early to pick up our stuff and the odd bag of T's. So quiet on the streets and so no problem parking.



Got our stuff and put the washing out and checked what odd jobs Dave could do. Drove back and spent the morning in bed reading and dozing after halloumi on toast. Had a bath, then did some admin on the laptop filing flat stuff and setting up folders.



Laptop was irritatingly slow - looks like a Chrome issue as Edge was OK. No time to do my photos, so prepared some cumin potatoes from the Greek for a Week book and finished off watching yesterday's film. Ate the potatoes with sausages watching Doctor Who. Bit of chitchat over WhatsApp over pros and cons of using an agency.



Walthamstow E17



