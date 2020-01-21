Previous
Frosty benches by boxplayer
Frosty benches

An even thicker frost this morning - here in St James's Park.

More training of the intern and having fretted a bit last night - seemed to have a headache most of the day. Came home and went to bed for a lie-down before having a bit of pasta and crumpets.

21 January 2020
St James's Park SW1
