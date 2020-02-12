Previous
Sofa by boxplayer
Sofa

Didn't take any photos today apart from a few of the sofas in the flat including some with the fire safe labels.

Got here 11ish to do a bit of hoovering and tidying up. My sister arrived after lunch and we went through all the stuff still hanging around, deciding what could go and where. Took a whole bunch of stuff to the charity shop and took out several bags of rubbish.

Sister was rather upset as my niece has had a bit of a messy break-up with her boyfriend and it all turned into a bit of a drama yesterday.

Had a sandwich in Evelina's after before leaving my mum to go and get the bus home. Did loads of baked potatoes for dinner - enough for Dave to take some for lunch.

