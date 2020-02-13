Climate crisis

An exhibition at the Gerald Moore Gallery in Mottingham where my sister has a painting on display.
Working in Croydon today. At their new office back in LH. Watched all the ministerial shuffle shenanigans as they streamed on the Guardian and BBC feeds.
Had a big meeting at lunchtime to talk about a new ticketing system then popped out to the Golden Chef for a very yummy omelette and chips. Worked till 4.15 then got the train up to London Bridge to meet my sister.
Struggled to find her initially on a very crowded platform but we met up eventually and got on an extremelhy busy train out south. Once out at Mottingham we walked the 15 mins to the gallery - part of Eltham College where we met my other sister and N.
Had a look round - some fairly interesting pieces all on the theme of the environmental crisis. A performance dance artist entertained for about 20 minutes - about 15 minutes too long however especially when there was nowhere to sit down.
My sister and N gave us a lift to the station after where we bumped into one of the other exhibition artists. Rather a long journey back and we stopped at Pure at London Bridge for a hotpot thing (my sister) and a halloumi wrap (me). Managed to track down a Hotel Chocolat in the station to get Dave some chocolates.