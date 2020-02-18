Previous
Next
Bullet journal by boxplayer
49 / 365

Bullet journal

My new bullet journal for 2020.

Worked from home, mainly trying to offload tasks to the rest of the team in anticipation of a few weeks off. Dave had a nice day of work - visiting Wisley with the rest of his team. An episode of Twenty Twelve and pizza for supper.

18 February 2020
Walthamstow E17
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise