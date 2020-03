Hazard warning

Detail from the Hindu temple with its mix of colours and odd signs.



Very tired this evening, exhausted in fact. So decided not to go to the Polkaworks ceilidh - very disappointing but probably for the best - busy day tomorrow. Watched The Breadwinner, an interesting if bleak animation about Taliban-era Afghanistan set in 2001. Dave kindly went out and got the fish and chips in.



21 February 2020

Walthamstow E17